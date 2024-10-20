17 bullet rounds fired in Delhi's Welcome area, woman injured

<p>New Delhi: Around 17 rounds of bullets were fired between two groups over a monetary dispute in northeast Delhi's Welcome area on Saturday evening, police said.</p>.<p>A 22-year-old woman, Ifra, was injured in the firing incident, they said.</p>.<p>According to police, a fight broke out around 4:30 pm between two groups involved in the jeans manufacturing business over a monetary dispute. Around 17 rounds of bullets were fired from both sides.</p>.School van driver shot dead by unidentified persons in Jamshedpur.<p>Police said that Ifra was standing near the spot when she got shot in the chest. She was immediately rushed to GTB Hospital and is undergoing treatment.</p>.<p>None one of the group members involved in the incident suffered bullet injuries, police said.</p>.<p>The groups have been identified and teams have been formed to arrest the accused, police added. </p>