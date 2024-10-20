Home
17 bullet rounds fired in Delhi's Welcome area, woman injured

According to police, a fight broke out around 4:30 pm between two groups involved in the jeans manufacturing business over a monetary dispute. Around 17 rounds of bullets were fired from both sides.
PTI
Last Updated : 19 October 2024, 19:52 IST

Published 19 October 2024, 19:52 IST
India NewsDelhiCrime

