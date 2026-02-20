<p>Gurugram: A 19-year-old female student was beaten up brutally by her live-in partner here and was admitted to <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/aiims">AIIMS Delhi</a> in a critical condition, police said Friday.</p>.<p>Police have arrested the accused partner, identified as Shivam (19), a resident of Delhi.</p>.<p>The victim, a native of North Tripura, was a biotechnology student at GD Goenka University in Gurugram.</p>.<p>According to police, the couple met in September 2025 and had been living together in a <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/bengaluru/bengaluru-north-corporation-seals-four-pgs-3886887">PG accommodation</a> at Sector 69 for the last few months. Discussions were underway between the families regarding their marriage.</p>.Boy found dead with 'assault' injuries in northeast Delhi, police suspect mother's live-in partner.<p>On Thursday night, the couple had an altercation after which the accused assaulted the woman, severely injuring her. The woman was rescued by police, who reached the PG room after receiving a call from the woman's mother late on Thursday night to report the incident.</p>.<p>"The accused allegedly brutally attacked the victim in a fit of rage. Preliminary investigations revealed that the accused had developed doubts about his live-in partner's character. The accused, Shivam, has been arrested and is being interrogated. We have also collected evidence from the spot and are examining CCTV footage," said Deputy Commissioner of Police Hitesh Yadav.</p>.<p>An FIR has been registered at Badshahpur police station, he said.</p>