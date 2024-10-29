Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiadelhi

19,005 kg of firecrackers seized, 79 cases filed ahead of Diwali in Delhi

A 'Diya Jalao, Patakha Nahi' campaign has been launched to raise awareness about the ban, which will continue until Diwali, Environment Minister Gopal Rai said.
PTI
Last Updated : 29 October 2024, 16:33 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 29 October 2024, 16:33 IST
India NewsDelhiPollutionfirecrackersDiwali

Follow us on :

Follow Us