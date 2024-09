Congress leader Jagdish Tytler on Friday denied all charges against him in the 1984 Sikh killngs case, news agency ANI reported.

This case pertains to the killings of three Sikhs near Gurudwara Pul Bangash on November 1, 1984.

The Rouse Avenue Court in Delhi had framed charges against Tytler on August 30.

With Tytler now demanding a trial, the court has listed the matter for hearing and for recording of evidence on October 3.

