Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiadelhi

2 killed, 23 injured as sleeper bus overturns in central Delhi; driver detained

Around 1 am, Karol Bagh police station received a PCR call informing that several passengers were trapped inside a bus following an accident, the official said.
Last Updated : 25 March 2026, 04:20 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 25 March 2026, 04:20 IST
India NewsDelhiBus accidentKarol Bagh

Follow us on :

Follow Us