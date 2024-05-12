20 Delhi hospitals, IGI Airport, Northern Railways' CPRO office receive bomb threats

New Delhi: Twenty hospitals, the IGI Airport and the Northern Railways' CPRO office in Delhi received bomb threats through emails on Sunday, 11 days after similar messages to more than 150 schools in Delhi-NCR sparked a scare of unprecedented scale.

While threats to schools were received from a Russia-based mailing service, Sunday's threats to hospitals and two other installations were received from a Europe-based mailing service company 'beeble.com', officials said.

According to a police officer, the e-mail was sent to one hospital with copies marked to others with the same content, an officer said. The officer said it was generated from sender id "courtgroup03@beeble.com", which is being verified and cyber officials are trying to locate the IP address.

The content of the letter read, "I have placed explosive devices inside your building. They will explode in the following hour. This isn't a threat, you have a few hours to disarm the bomb or else the blood of innocent people inside the building will be on your hands.

"The group called 'Court' is behind this massacre," it said.

The Delhi Police suspects the email was sent with the help of a VPN (virtual private network) or proxy server so that the IP address could not be traced. The Delhi Police Special Cell is likely to file an FIR and conduct the probe, the officer said.

Police received information regarding the threat from Brurari Hospital at 3 pm after which complaints came in from several other hospitals across the city and police teams were dispatched but "nothing suspicious" has been found yet, officials said.