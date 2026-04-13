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2020 Delhi riots case: Umar Khalid files review plea against verdict refusing bail

On January 5, the court refused to grant bail to activists Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam in the alleged larger conspiracy case linked to the 2020 Delhi riots.
Last Updated : 13 April 2026, 16:21 IST
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Published 13 April 2026, 16:21 IST
India NewsDelhiSupreme CourtDelhi riotsUmar Khalid

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