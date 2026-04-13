<p>New Delhi: Former JNU student and activist <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/umar-khalid">Umar Khalid</a> has filed a review petition in the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/supreme-court">Supreme Court</a> against a verdict that declined him bail after finding that there were reasonable grounds to believe the allegations levelled against him in connection with the conspiracy behind the 2020 Delhi riots.</p><p>Senior advocate Kapil Sibal or Khalid urged a bench of Justices Aravind Kumar and N V Anjaria to list the review petition in open court. </p><p>Sibal contended that the matter is coming up for consideration before the judges in chambers on April 16. He said an application has been moved for an open-court hearing.</p><p>The bench said, "We will look into the papers. If required, we will take a call on it." </p>.Supreme Court grants two more weeks to Delhi Police to file reply on bail plea of accused in 2020 riots case.<p>As per the Supreme Court's rules, review petitions are considered by judges, who delivered a judgment or passed an order, in chambers to remedy an apparent error or a resultant grave injustice that resulted from its decision.</p><p>On January 5, the court refused to grant bail to activists Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam in the alleged larger conspiracy case linked to the 2020 Delhi riots.</p><p>The court had said Khalid and Imam stood on a qualitatively different footing as compared to the other accused and ordered the release of five other co-accused after drawing a clear distinction in their alleged roles. </p><p>The other accused in the case are Gulfisha Fatima, Meera Haider, Shifa Ur Rehman, Mohd Saleem Khan and Shadab Ahmed.</p>