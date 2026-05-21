2020 Delhi riots case: Umar Khalid moves Delhi High Court against denial of interim bail in UAPA case

<p>New Delhi: Activist Umar Khalid moved the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/delhi-high-court">Delhi High Court</a> on Thursday against a trial court order that dismissed his interim-bail plea in a case under anti-terror law UAPA concerning the "larger conspiracy" behind the February 2020 riots in the city's northeastern parts.</p>.<p>Khalid's appeal assailing the trial court's May 19 order is listed for hearing on Friday before a bench of Justices Prathiba M Singh and Madhu Jain.</p>.<p>He had urged the trial court to grant him 15 days' interim bail to attend a 40-day post-death ritual (Chehlum) of his uncle and take care of his mother, who has to undergo a surgery.</p>.2020 Delhi riots: Court rejects Umar Khalid's bail plea to care for ailing mother.<p>The trial court, however, opined that attending the ceremony of his deceased uncle was "not that necessary" and that other family members were available to take care of his mother.</p>.<p>Khalid was booked under the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/uapa">Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act </a>(UAPA) for being one of the "masterminds" of the February 2020 riots that had left 53 people dead and more than 700 injured.</p>.<p>The violence had erupted during protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), 2019, and the National Register of Citizens (NRC).</p>.<p>Activists Sharjeel Imam, Khalid Saifi and former <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/aam-aadmi-party">Aam Aadmi Party </a>(AAP) councillor Tahir Hussain, among others, were also booked for their alleged involvement in the larger conspiracy case, which is being investigated by the Delhi Police's Special Cell.</p>.<p>On September 2, 2025, a bench of Justices Navin Chawla and Shalinder Kaur had denied bail to Imam, Khalid, Miran Haider and other accused in the case.</p>.<p>The Supreme Court upheld the order in January. </p>