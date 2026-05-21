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2020 Delhi riots case: Umar Khalid moves Delhi High Court against denial of interim bail in UAPA case

He had urged the trial court to grant him 15 days' interim bail to attend a 40-day post-death ritual (Chehlum) of his uncle and take care of his mother, who has to undergo a surgery.
Last Updated : 21 May 2026, 14:07 IST
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Published 21 May 2026, 14:07 IST
India NewsDelhi High CourtUmar KhalidDelhi News

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