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2020 Delhi riots: Court rejects Umar Khalid's bail plea to care for ailing mother

Khalid and others were booked under the UAPA, an anti-terror law for allegedly being the "masterminds" of the 2020 riots that left 53 people dead and more than 700 injured in northeast Delhi.
Last Updated : 19 May 2026, 12:39 IST
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Published 19 May 2026, 12:39 IST
India NewsDelhi riotsUmar Khalidbail application

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