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2020 Delhi riots: Sharjeel Imam, Umar Khalid move fresh bail pleas in larger conspiracy case

The applications argued that there has been no significant progress in the trial despite the Supreme Court dismissing the earlier plea over six months ago.4
Last Updated : 13 June 2026, 09:26 IST
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Published 13 June 2026, 09:26 IST
India NewsDelhiSharjeel ImamDelhi riotsUmar Khalid

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