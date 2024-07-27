21-year-old Assamese woman stabbed to death in Delhi, man arrested

New Delhi: A 21-year-old woman was stabbed to death allegedly by a man at her home in southwest Delhi's Dwarka on Saturday, police said.

The incident took place in Pochanpur area of Sector 23 this evening, they said.

Sneha Nath Choudhary, a native of Chhibila Bacchiya Silchar in Assam, and the accused, Raj, were known to each other and they recently had some dispute, a police officer said.