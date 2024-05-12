21-year-old beaten to death during cricket match in Delhi

New Delhi: A 21-year-old man was allegedly beaten to death on Saturday after he tried to intervene in a fight between his brother and other players during a cricket match in northwest Delhi's Bharat Nagar area, police said.

Vishal Kumar succumbed to internal injuries, police said, adding that a murder case has been lodged and teams have been formed to nab the accused.

According to a police officer, Kumar is survived by his wife and a one-year-old son, who live in the Pratap Nagar area. His younger brother and sister are studying.