2G scam case: Delhi High Court to pronounce order tomorrow on CBI's plea against acquittal of A Raja, others

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court will pronounce its verdict on Friday on whether to admit the Central Bureau of Investigation's (CBI) appeal challenging the acquittal of former telecom minister A Raja, firms and others in the 2G spectrum allocation "scam" case.

The order on the CBI's "leave to appeal" is scheduled to be pronounced by Justice Dinesh Kumar Sharma at 10:30 am on Friday.

"Leave to appeal" is a formal permission granted by a court to a party to challenge a decision in a higher court.

The judge had reserved his decision on this aspect on March 14.

The special court had, on December 21, 2017, acquitted Raja, DMK MP Kanimozhi and others in the CBI and Enforcement Directorate (ED) cases related to the "scam".