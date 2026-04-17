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3-hour rescue operation in vain: Puppy stuck in open pit outside Tihar jail meets tragic end

Reports suggested that the puppy accidentally fell into an open pit before the Tihar Prison Complex's Gate No 1.
Last Updated : 17 April 2026, 14:58 IST
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Published 17 April 2026, 14:58 IST
India NewsDelhiTihar jailRescue operationTrending

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