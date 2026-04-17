<p>New Delhi: Three-hour rescue operation went in vain when a puppy trapped in an open pit outside Tihar jail could not be saved despite multi-agency efforts on Friday.</p><p>The country's largest high-security prisons, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/tihar">Tihar</a> jail reportedly received a night emergency call at 12.55 am on Friday, triggering a multi-agency rescue operation.</p><p>Reports suggested that the puppy accidentally fell into an open pit before the Tihar Prison Complex's Gate No 1.</p>.Uninvited but not unwelcome! Langur 'Matru' enters Baghpat DM's meeting with farmers, video goes viral.<p>Rescue team including teams from the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/national-disaster-response-force">National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) </a>and the Delhi Fire Service rushed to the spot equipped with specialised tools and made several attempts to rescue the animal, an official said.</p><p>"Personnel from multiple agencies, equipped with specialised tools, made several attempts to rescue the puppy, but it could not be saved."</p>.<p>The rescue operation continued for over three hours, he added. </p><p><em>(With PTI inputs)</em></p>