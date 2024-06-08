3 workers dead, 6 injured in fire in Delhi's Narela food processing unit

New Delhi: Three workers died and six others were injured after a fire broke out and caused a blast in a food processing unit in the early hours of Saturday in the Narela Industrial Area here , the Delhi Police said.

They said they received a distress call at 3.35 am about the fire in the Shayam Kripa Foods Private Ltd that processes dry moong dal.

The fire engulfed the factory, trapping some workers in it, the official said.