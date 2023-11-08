3-year-old girl among two injured in house fire in Delhi

New Delhi: A three-year-old girl and a man were injured after a fire broke out at their house in the Kardampuri area here early Wednesday, an official said. The Delhi Fire Services (DFS) received a call around 3:15 am about the incident, and three fire tenders were pressed into service, the official of the fire department said.

The fire was brought under control within an hour.

Faizan (25) and Jannat (3), who were sleeping, suffered 15 per cent and 18 per cent burn injuries, respectively, the official said.

It is suspected that the fire started due to a short circuit in the electric meter board of the house, according to police.