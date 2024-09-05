30 teachers detained from Mandi House in Delhi during anti-NEP protest

New Delhi: Around 30 teachers were detained by the police from Central Delhi's Mandi House area as they gathered there to take part in the unity march against several issues including NEP 2020, paper leak, and scuttling of reservations in educational institutes.

On the occasion of Teacher's Day, associations of different central and state universities had called for a joint students and teachers unity march from Mandi House to Jantar Mantar.

According to a senior police officer, the teachers were detained because they tried to move towards the Embassy area.