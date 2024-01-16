30 trains to Delhi delayed as fog engulfs capital again

The nation's capital has been grappling with poor visibility conditions due to fog for the past couple of days, which has resulted in delays in trains and planes. Yesterday, the problem became highlighted when a passenger aboard a Delhi-Goa IndiGo plane lost their cool and assaulted the pilot who announced the flight delay.

While the particular individual was handed over to the authorities, visuals from later in the day showed the stranded passenger dining on the tarmac, underscoring the problem several commuters have been facing.

Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia also outlined some steps to be taken to deal with the fog situation.