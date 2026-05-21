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396 gm of gold concealed in chocolate packets seized at Delhi's IGI Airport

The two passengers were intercepted 'on the basis of spot profiling' at the green channel, an official statement said on Thursday.
Last Updated : 21 May 2026, 07:43 IST
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Published 21 May 2026, 07:43 IST
India NewsDelhiCrimeGoldGold smugglingIndira Gandhi International Airport

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