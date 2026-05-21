396 gm of gold concealed in chocolate packets seized at Delhi's IGI Airport

<p>Similar to a crime scene straight out a movie, customs officers at <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/delhi">Delhi</a>'s Indira Gandhi International Airport seized 396 grams of smuggled gold disguised as chocolates from two passengers arriving from Riyadh, <em>PTI</em> reported quoting officials.</p><p>The customs department disclosed that a total of 396 grams of gold of 999.9 purity were concealed inside chocolates, and was recovered from the two passengers in lots of 200 grams and 196 grams.</p><p>The two passengers were intercepted "on the basis of spot profiling" at the green channel, an official statement said on Thursday.</p>.DRI busts massive smuggling racket at Mumbai airport; Rs 37 crore worth gold seized, 24 women held.<p>During screening, both passengers were requested for an X-ray examination of their baggage.</p><p>The scan revealed "suspicious images were noticed inside chocolate packets carried by the passengers", after which the packets were seized on suspicion of concealment of gold in dust form and sent for detailed examination, the statement further informed.</p><p>The gold was seized under the provisions of the Customs Act, 1962, and the passengers were booked, the statement said.</p>