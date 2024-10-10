4 held for robbing man in Delhi's Mahavir Enclave

<p>New Delhi: Four people were held for allegedly robbing a man of Rs 400 in southwest Delhi's Mahavir Enclave area, police said on Thursday.</p><p>A purported video of the incident, the veracity of which could not be confirmed by PTI, is making rounds on social media where five people are seen chasing a man.</p><p>One of them holds the victim from behind from his throat and drags him to a corner of the street.</p>.<p>According to the police, the incident took place on October 1 and they received a PCR call following which a team reached the spot street number-7, Mahavir Enclave.</p><p>The victim stated that he was returning from Gurgaon in a cab and left the vehicle at Palam Dabri road around 12:05 am. Thereafter, he reached street number-7, Mahavir Enclave, where five people came from behind and one of them caught him and robbed Rs 400 cash from his bag. The accused later escaped from the spot, a senior police officer said.</p>.<p>A case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) has been registered. During investigation, four people, including two minors, were apprehended, the officer said, adding further probe is underway. </p>