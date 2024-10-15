4-year-old boy by dies after gym equipment falls on him at Delhi park

<p>New Delhi: A four-year-old boy died after an open gym equipment installed at a park in the Moti Nagar area in west Delhi fell on his chest, police said on Monday.</p>.<p>The deceased has been identified as Master Arvind, whose father works as a labourer in Saudi Arabia while his mother is a housewife, they added.</p>.<p>"A call was received at the Moti Nagar police station on Sunday about a child pronounced dead on arrival at the Acharya Shree Bhikshu Hospital," Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Vichitra Veer said.</p>.Delhi faces two days of poor air quality as AQI reaches 234.<p>An inquiry into the matter revealed that the child was playing at a park in Moti Nagar A Block which has an open gymnasium when an equipment fell on his chest, leaving him unconscious, the DCP said.</p>.<p>The child was immediately rushed to the hospital where he was declared dead by the doctors, he added.</p>.<p>The police have taken up the probe after registering a case of negligence, the officer said.</p>.<p>As per the website of the Delhi Development Authority (DDA), open gyms have been installed at around 342 parks across the national capital.</p>.<p>Meanwhile, Delhi BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj claimed that the child died after a swing collapsed in the park, as she attributed the incident to negligence on the part of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD).</p>.<p>Seeking adequate compensation for the deceased's family, Swaraj claimed that a similar incident took place in the same area last year, which clearly shows poor maintenance of the MCD parks.</p>.<p>The BJP MP also claimed that the police registered the FIR in the latest case only after the intervention of local BJP leaders. </p>