4-year-old boy by dies after gym equipment falls on him at Delhi park

An inquiry into the matter revealed that the child was playing at a park in Moti Nagar A Block which has an open gymnasium when an equipment fell on his chest, leaving him unconscious, the DCP said.
PTI
Last Updated : 14 October 2024, 18:42 IST

Published 14 October 2024, 18:42 IST
India NewsDelhi

