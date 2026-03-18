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400-year-old Barapullah Bridge restored to glory after years of neglect

The restoration process began after a site visit by then-Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena in August 2024.
Last Updated : 18 March 2026, 09:53 IST
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Published 18 March 2026, 09:52 IST
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