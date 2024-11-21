47 survivors of the 1984 anti-Sikh riots handed out job letters in Delhi

<p>New Delhi: Delhi Lieutenant Governor <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/v-k-saxena">VK Saxena</a> on Thursday distributed appointment letters to 47 survivors of the 1984 anti-Sikh riots.</p>.<p>According to a statement, six additional letters will be issued to successors of beneficiaries who have exceeded the age of service.</p>.<p>Speaking at an event in the Tilak Vihar area of west Delhi, Saxena announced that 437 pending applications for appointments are under verification.</p>.<p>The locality primarily houses the 1984 riot victims.</p>.<p>He also directed the Revenue department to organise special camps to expedite their resolution, the statement said.</p>.<p>Saxena announced that the colony, commonly referred to as "Widows' Colony," would be renamed based on residents' recommendations.</p>.<p>He also approved a proposal seeking relaxation in recruitment qualifications for the victims' kin, saying that the 1984 riots were a blot on Indian democracy.</p>.<p>Last month, the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee urged the LG to consider all eligible applicants, including those who had aged out or died, it added. </p>