<p>New Delhi: The Delhi government has declared five dry days in the coming months, including on the occasions of Buddh Purnima, Bakrid, Muharram, Independence Day and Janmashtami.</p>.<p>In pursuance of the provisions of Rule 52 of Delhi Excise Rules, 2010, Buddha Purnima (May 1), Id-ul-Zuha (May 27), Muharram (June 26), Independence Day (August 15), and Janmashtami (September 9), will be observed as "dry day", said an excise department order.</p>.E-locks, QR codes: Report recommends digital shield against illicit liquor in Karnataka.<p>The restriction on the sale of liquor on dry days will not apply to the service of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/liquor">liquor</a> to residents in case of hotels having L-15 and L-15 F license, the order said.</p>.<p>All the licensees will exhibit the "dry day" order at some conspicuous place of their licensed premises. The business premises of the licensee concerned will be kept closed on dry days, it added.</p>