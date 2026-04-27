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5 dry days in May-September; liquor shops to remain shut in Delhi

The restriction on the sale of liquor on dry days will not apply to the service of liquor to residents in case of hotels having L-15 and L-15 F license, the order said.
Last Updated : 27 April 2026, 14:23 IST
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Published 27 April 2026, 14:23 IST
India NewsDelhiLiquorExcise department

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