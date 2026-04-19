<p>New Delhi: A 63-year-old retired employee of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) was allegedly stabbed to death inside his residence in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/delhi">New Delhi</a>'s Mandir Marg area on Sunday evening, police said.</p><p>The incident came to light after a PCR call was received at around 5.30 pm reporting a stabbing near Andh Vidyalaya.</p><p>The caller informed the police that his uncle had been attacked, following which a team from the Mandir Marg police station rushed to the scene.</p>.Delhi court convicts Shahtoosh shawl trader after 17-year probe in wildlife crime case.<p>"On reaching the location, police found the victim, identified as Madho Ram, lying in a room on the first floor of his house with multiple stab injuries," said the police officer.</p><p>He was rushed to Lady Hardinge Medical College, where doctors declared him brought dead.</p><p>According to the police, the crime team was called to the scene, and a detailed inspection of the premises was carried out. Forensic evidence has been collected, and the body has been sent for post-mortem examination to ascertain the exact cause of death.</p><p>Madho Ram was a retired Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS) employee from the RBI and is survived by his wife, two daughters and a son, police said.</p><p>Meanwhile, a case has been registered under relevant sections at the Mandir Marg police station, and an investigation has been launched into the matter.</p><p>Multiple teams have been constituted to identify and apprehend the accused persons. Investigators are also scanning CCTV footage from nearby areas and questioning locals to gather leads, police stated.</p><p>The motive behind the murder is yet to be ascertained, and all possible angles, including personal enmity and robbery, are being probed.</p>