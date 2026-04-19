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63-year-old retired RBI staffer stabbed to death at home in Delhi

The incident came to light after a PCR call was received at around 5.30 pm reporting a stabbing near Andh Vidyalaya.
Last Updated : 19 April 2026, 17:43 IST
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Published 19 April 2026, 17:43 IST
India NewsDelhiCrime

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