8-year-old girl kidnapped from Delhi, rescued from moving train in Bihar

New Delhi: An eight-year-old girl kidnapped from south Delhi allegedly by a drug addict was rescued by the Delhi Police from a moving train in Bihar's Buxar district, an officer on Friday said.

According to the police, Rohit Kumar, 21, kidnapped the girl to extort money from her father to buy drugs.

Kumar came to Delhi to work as a labourer two or three days ago, kidnapped the girl, and made several ransom calls to her labourer father.