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A sticky note, a loss and a long wait: Delhi fire victim's family searches for missing belongings

Begum was at the AIIMS mortuary, waiting to collect the body of her daughter-in-law, Rahana Akhtar, 44, who succumbed to her injuries.
Last Updated : 12 June 2026, 18:13 IST
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Published 12 June 2026, 18:13 IST
India NewsFireDehi

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