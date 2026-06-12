A sticky note, a loss and a long wait: Delhi fire victim's family searches for missing belongings

<p>New Delhi: Tucked inside 70-year-old Sayeda Begum's purse is a neon yellow sticky note covered in hurried handwriting.</p><p>Five pieces of luggage. Two iPhones. USD 14,000. Nearly EUR 11,000. Rs 63,000.</p><p>The Bangladeshi national has been carrying the note across Delhi since arriving from Dhaka on June 10, using it as a checklist of belongings her family says went missing after the June 3 fire at a guest house in south Delhi's Malviya Nagar that claimed 23 lives.</p>.'Save us' cries, climbing out of windows: Locals recount residents' bid to escape from Delhi's Govindpuri fire.<p>On Friday, Begum was at the AIIMS mortuary, waiting to collect the body of her daughter-in-law, Rahana Akhtar, 44, who succumbed to her injuries after battling for life for a week.</p><p>"We cannot find anything now. The luggage, the phones, the documents - everything is missing. The police told us to give details of whatever we have lost," Begum said.</p><p>Akhtar had arrived in Delhi from Dhaka on June 2 with her husband, Mosharaf Hossain, 47, who was scheduled to undergo a kidney transplant at a hospital in Saket. Hossain's cousin had agreed to donate a kidney after his sister was unable to do so because she has a disabled child who requires constant care, Begum said.</p><p>The family had travelled to Delhi hoping for a life-saving procedure. Instead, they found themselves caught in a tragedy far from home.</p><p>"My son had come here for treatment. Now he keeps asking for me," Begum said, her eyes welling up.</p>.Three killed, two critically injured in fire at residential building in Delhi's Tughlakabad.<p>The family said that Akhtar worked as a principal officer at a private bank in Dhaka, while Hossain is a businessman. The couple has two children, aged 14 and 11.</p><p>Begum, who had been living in the United States, said she came to help care for the children while the family focused on the transplant.</p><p>"I came to look after my two grandchildren," she said.</p><p>Hossain survived the fire but has spent more than a week in hospital. He is now undergoing dialysis every few days, Begum said.</p><p>"His condition is better now, but his tongue and throat were affected, and his voice is different when he talks," she added.</p><p>As she waited outside the mortuary, the yellow note remained folded inside her purse. Next to entries describing blue, brown, and purple suitcases were amounts of cash the family had brought for medical expenses and phones that contained personal documents and contacts.</p><p>She said she plans to approach the Malviya Nagar police station for help in tracing the missing belongings.</p>