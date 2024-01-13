A virtual alliance doing virtual meeting: Nadda's swipe at I.N.D.I.A bloc huddle

In an apparent dig at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, he said issues related to the Other Backward Classes are now being raised while it was former prime ministers Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi who sat on reports on their empowerment for decades.

It is Modi who has done so much for the OBCs, he added.

Attacking the West Bengal government over the alleged attack on sadhus, the BJP president said opposition leaders have an issue with saffron colour at a time when the entire country is imbued with devotion towards Lord Ram.