'Aam Aadmi' behind bars: What's next for Arvind Kejriwal? Will there be President's rule in Delhi?

What does the law say about the arrest of a sitting CM?

Proving to be an exception to the Article 14 of the Indian Constitution (Right to Equality), Article 361 of the constitution states that the President or the Governor is not answerable to any court for the exercise of the powers and duties of his office and 'no criminal proceedings shall be conducted against the President or the Governor during his term of office'.

This immunity does not extend to Chief Ministers or Prime Ministers who are subject to the principle of equality before the law as the constitution advocates.