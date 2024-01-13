AAP, Congress agree to 'compromise for each other' amid seat-sharing talks

New Delhi: At a time both the parties are engaged in hectic seat negotiations, AAP supremo and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday held a meeting with Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and former party chief Rahul Gandhi here where both sides agreed to “compromise” for each other.
At the meeting, Congress General Secretary (Organisation) KC Venugopal and AAP MP Raghav Chadha were also present. Sources said the top leaders did not enter into “specific numbers” but expressed their commitment to take forward the I.N.D.I.A bloc in the Lok Sabha elections.
Sources said Kejriwal told the Congress leaders that AAP was willing to “compromise” to any extent if Congress has a winning candidate in any constituency. Congress reciprocated the sentiments expressed by the AAP leader even as Kejriwal said that in some places they may have to contest against each other.
The meeting came after an online meeting of I.N.D.I.A bloc leaders where a consensus emerged over Kharge’s name as bloc’s chairperson. There was also unanimity on Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar as Convenor but there was no announcement on both as Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee may object to the Bihar Chief Minister’s appointment.
Kejriwal’s meeting with Kharge came after two rounds of talks his party had with the Congress’ National Alliance Committee. Sources said there is larger understanding between both the parties in Delhi, Haryana, Gujarat and Goa though seat sharing in Punjab appears a no-go area as of now.
Sources also indicated that the parties are yet to finalise the deal in states like Haryana, Gujarat and Goa with Congress state units not in agreement with giving seats for AAP.
Both Mamata and Kejriwal had in last year’s December 19 meeting of I.N.D.IA pitched for naming Kharge as Prime Ministerial face of the Opposition bloc. Kejriwal had explained that Kharge could mobilise Dalits across the country and his candidature would have a direct impact on at least 58 seats.