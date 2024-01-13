AAP, Congress agree to 'compromise for each other' amid seat-sharing talks

Sources said Kejriwal told the Congress leaders that AAP was willing to “compromise” to any extent if Congress has a winning candidate in any constituency. Congress reciprocated the sentiments expressed by the AAP leader even as Kejriwal said that in some places they may have to contest against each other.

The meeting came after an online meeting of I.N.D.I.A bloc leaders where a consensus emerged over Kharge’s name as bloc’s chairperson. There was also unanimity on Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar as Convenor but there was no announcement on both as Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee may object to the Bihar Chief Minister’s appointment.

Kejriwal’s meeting with Kharge came after two rounds of talks his party had with the Congress’ National Alliance Committee. Sources said there is larger understanding between both the parties in Delhi, Haryana, Gujarat and Goa though seat sharing in Punjab appears a no-go area as of now.