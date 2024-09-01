AAP cries councillor 'kidnapped'; BJP rubbishes claim

On Sunday, AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh shared a video of Ram Chander's son Akash on X alleging that his father had been kidnapped In the video, Akash says, "My father received a call from an ex-councillor of BJP saying, 'We are standing downstairs near your house to meet you'. My father went downstairs to his office. What we have learnt is that there were four to five people, who threatened my father that he would be implicated by ED-CBI and they have taken him. We are searching for him."

Reacting to Singh's post, senior party leader Manish Sisodia reiterated the charges levelled by Akash.