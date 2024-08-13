Atishi can't hoist national flag on Kejriwal's behalf on August 15: AAP faces pushback from Delhi authorities

Aam Aadmi Party leader Gopal Rai, in a letter to Additional Chief Secretary of General Administration Department had stated that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal wishes Minister Atishi to hoist the tricolour on August 15, on the occasion of Independence Day.
However, the Additional Chief Secretary of General Administration Department stated that this request cannot be acted upon as it is not 'legally valid'.
“It is absolutely clear that the above communication (Minister Letter) does not qualify in the permissible communication which can be sent outside prison…Any communication, written or oral, in contravention of the rules quoted above, is not legally valid and therefore cannot be acted upon," the letter read.
Further, the General Administration Department sought convenience of the Delhi chief minister for his availability for the function. However, the office of the chief minister has pointed to Kejriwal's non availability as he is in judicial custody. The decision is awaited and preparations are under way for the Independence Day function.
Gopal Rai after meeting CM Kejriwal wrote in the letter, "He desires that Minister Atishi should hoist the flag on 15th August 2024, at the Chhatrasal Stadium event, in his place."
