Atishi can't hoist national flag on Kejriwal's behalf on August 15: AAP faces pushback from Delhi authorities

Aam Aadmi Party leader Gopal Rai, in a letter to Additional Chief Secretary of General Administration Department had stated that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal wishes Minister Atishi to hoist the tricolour on August 15, on the occasion of Independence Day.

However, the Additional Chief Secretary of General Administration Department stated that this request cannot be acted upon as it is not 'legally valid'.

“It is absolutely clear that the above communication (Minister Letter) does not qualify in the permissible communication which can be sent outside prison…Any communication, written or oral, in contravention of the rules quoted above, is not legally valid and therefore cannot be acted upon," the letter read.