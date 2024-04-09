AAP govt slams 'total confusion' in L-G's office over subjects transferred to Delhi govt

New Delhi: The Delhi government on Monday slammed Lt Governor V K Saxena over a letter he wrote to the MHA in which he accused its ministers of not attending a meeting called by him, and questioned the role of the L-G’s office in the subjects transferred to the AAP government.

The L-G Secretariat, in a letter to the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), said the Delhi ministers refused to attend a meeting called by Saxena to discuss the functioning of their ministries following the arrest of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Kejriwal was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on March 21 in connection with a money-laundering case linked to the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy and is now lodged in Tihar jail here.