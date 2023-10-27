JOIN US
delhi

AAP leader Sanjay Singh's judicial custody extended till Nov 10 in Delhi excise policy case

Singh had been arrested by the ED in connection with the Delhi excise policy case on October 4.
Last Updated 27 October 2023, 09:09 IST

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Friday extended till November 10 the judicial custody of AAP leader Sanjay Singh, arrested in a money laundering case related to the alleged Delhi excise scam.

Special Judge M K Nagpal also allowed Singh to sign certain cheques for his family expenses as well as his works as a Member of Parliament.

The judge also directed the jail authorities concerned to ensure proper treatment to Singh, including by his private doctor.

"Court sees no reason to refuse the private treatment to the accused.... Hence, the jail superintendent concerned is directed to ensure the appropriate treatment," the judge said.

He further directed that the counsel for the accused to ensure that no supporter of Singh and others gather at the medial centre during his visit.

India NewsAAPDelhiSanjay Singh

