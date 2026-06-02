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AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj booked over minor survivor's identity disclosure

A three-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted by a 57-year-old staff member inside a private school.
Last Updated : 02 June 2026, 09:11 IST
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Published 02 June 2026, 09:11 IST

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