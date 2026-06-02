<p>Aam Aadmi Party's Delhi unit chief <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/aap">Saurabh Bharadwaj</a> was booked by the Delhi Police for allegedly disclosing the identity of a three-year-old girl who was allegedly sexually assaulted at a private school in west <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/delhi">Delhi</a>. </p><p>A case has been registered against Bharadwaj at the Janakpuri Police Station under 72 (disclosure of identity of the victim of certain offences, etc) of the BNS and provisions of the Juvenile Justice Act and Protection of Children from Sexual Offence Act, he said.</p><p>A three-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted by a 57-year-old staff member inside a private school. The incident came to light on May 1 after the child's mother approached the police.</p>.Delhi govt may takeover management of Janakpuri private school after sexual assault on toddler.<p>According to the complaint, the attended school on April 30, only a day after admission. When she returned home, she complained of pain. Upon being questioned by her mother, she revealed that a staff member had taken her to a secluded area in the school premises and assaulted her.</p><p>The police arrested the accused and a female teacher from the school as the investigation progressed. </p><p>A separate case has now been lodged against Bhardwaj for allegedly revealing the identity of the minor survivor, an act prohibited under law, a police officer told <em>PTI.</em></p><p>Meanwhile, Bharadwaj in a post on X said, "BJP's Central Govt has filed one more FIR against me for disclosing the name of a school in the rape case of 3-year-old girl." </p>