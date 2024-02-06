AAP leaders being threatened for last 2 years: Atishi claims amid ED action against party members

AAP minister Atishi, in her press briefing on Tuesday, said that party members are being 'threatened' for two years 'in the name of liquor scams'.

"Someone's house is raided, someone gets summons and someone is arrested...Even after hundreds of raids in two years, ED has not been able to recover even a single rupee", the minster said.

"Even after two years, ED has not found any concrete evidence and the court has also repeatedly asked that evidence should be presented", she added.