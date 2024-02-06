AAP leaders being threatened for last 2 years: Atishi claims amid ED action against party members

AAP minister Atishi, in her press briefing on Tuesday, said that party members are being 'threatened' for two years 'in the name of liquor scams'.
"Someone's house is raided, someone gets summons and someone is arrested...Even after hundreds of raids in two years, ED has not been able to recover even a single rupee", the minster said.
"Even after two years, ED has not found any concrete evidence and the court has also repeatedly asked that evidence should be presented", she added.
Amid the summons issued to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi Minister Atishi on Monday had said that she would do an 'explosive exposé' on the Enforcement Directorate (ED).
Giving details about AAP members under ED radar, she said, "raids are under way at the residence of AAP Treasurer and MP N D Gupta, Arvind Kejriwal's PA and others."
The minister highlighted the 2020 Supreme Court judgement in the 'Paramvir Singh Saini vs. Baljit Singh & Others' case wherein the Apex court made the installation of CCTV cameras in police stations and offices of investigative authorities mandatory.
"The order clearly states that the CCTV footage shall not only be a video footage but it must necessarily include both audio and video footage".
She alleged that ED deletes audio recordings of investigations. "How will we know if somebody is threatened during the investigation? Every audio recording of AAP leaders' investigations have been deleted by ED", she added.
AAP filed an application to the special courts of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and ED on Monday, demanding access to investigation footage of members.
Taking a jibe at the ruling government, Atishi said, "BJP want to suppress our party through central agencies but I want to tell them that we will not be afraid."