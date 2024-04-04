AAP meets Delhi chief electoral officer over BJP's 'objectionable' hoardings

New Delhi: An AAP delegation on Thursday met the Delhi chief electoral officer over "objectionable" hoardings put up by the BJP in the national capital.

The BJP has put up several objectionable posters and hoardings, some of which have used photographs of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, senior AAP leader Atishi said.

"Our legal team, six days ago, complained about these objectionable posters and hoardings but no action was taken. We met the chief electoral officer since no action has been taken over the objectionable hoardings and posters of the BJP," she said.