


AAP MLA, 2 associates booked for allegedly assaulting shopkeeper in Delhi

In his complaint, Narendra Singh claimed that he was in his shop on Wednesday when Mohaniya, the legislator from Sangam Vihar in south Delhi, and Taran Raj and Sanjay Gupta arrived there.
PTI
Last Updated : 23 November 2024, 00:53 IST

India NewsAAPDelhiCrime

