AAP MLA booked for assaulting DJB staffer in northwest Delhi

A case under sections 221 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 132 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of duty), 121 (1) (Voluntarily causing hurt or grievous hurt to deter public servant from his duty) and 3 (5) (joint criminal liability when two or more individuals act with a common intention) of the BNS has been registered against the legislator, police said.