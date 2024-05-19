AAP protest at BJP HQ: Security beefed up as Delhi police ramp up vigil, place barricades

New Delhi: The Delhi Police has beefed up security at the BJP headquarters here in view of a protest announced by AAP's national convenor and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal there on Sunday, officials said.

The traffic police has also issued an advisory in view of the protest planned outside the BJP office on the Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg.

"In view of the proposed protest by a political party at DDU Marg Delhi, Traffic will remain heavy at DDU Marg, IP Marg, Minto Road and Vikas Marg. DDU marg may be closed for traffic movement between 11 am to 2 pm. Kindly avoid these roads and plan your journey accordingly," the traffic police in a post on X.

A senior police officer said security at the BJP headquarters has been heightened as a precautionary measure.