AAP protest today against Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest: 10 things to know

Security has been beefed up in Delhi today ahead of the protest by the Aam Aadmi Party against the arrest of its national convenor and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in connection with the excise policy case.

Meanwhile, the BJP welcomed a Delhi court's decision to send Kejriwal to the ED's custody in an excise policy-linked money-laundering case, saying the "kingpin of the crime" has finally been brought to justice.

As the Delhi Police has ramped up security measures in the national capital, here are ten things to know about the protest:

In the protest scheduled for today, AAP leaders will reportedly demonstrate outside the BJP headquarters. Along with the protest, an I.N.D.IA. bloc press conference regarding the Delhi CM's arrest is also slated for today. This comes after the I.N.D.I.A. bloc knocked the Election Commission’s doors on Friday against the “unrelenting, blatant and illegal deployment” of central agencies by the ruling BJP to “target, suffocate and intimidate” Opposition. Heavy personnel deployment and multi-layer barricading have been put in place on roads leading to the BJP headquarters, ITO, and in front of the ED office. This comes after AAP decided to take out a candle march and burn the effigy of the BJP government against the arrest of party supremo and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal by Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday. Kejriwal was arrested by the ED on Thursday from his official residence in connection with an excise policy-linked money-laundering case. A court on Friday sent the AAP national convenor to the central agency's custody till March 28. The police told PTI that they got the information that AAP leaders will hold a protest today. To ensure law and order situation, the police have stepped up security in the national capital. "We will ensure deployment of paramilitary forces along with Delhi Police personnel," senior police officer told the agency. Paramilitary personnel, equipped with anti-riot gear, have also been stationed to ensure law and order. Yesterday, Kejriwal approached the Delhi High Court questioning his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate and his subsequent remand as "illegal" in the liquor policy case. However, his plea was rejected. Meanwhile, ahead of the AAP protest today, the jailed CM issued his first direction from ED custody on running the city government. Yesterday, Bhagwant Mann, Delhi ministers Atishi, Saurabh Bharadwaj, Gopal Rai and Kailash Gahlot, and Mayor Shelly Oberoi visited Shaheedi Park to commemorate the martyrdom day of Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev and Rajguru and take a pledge to safeguard democracy. Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLAs and Congress leader Haroon Yusuf also joined the protest. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita Kejriwal, in perhaps her first such public appearance, read out his message sent from Enforcement Directorate custody on Saturday in which the AAP chief said he cannot be kept behind bars for long and he will return soon to fulfil his promises to the people.

(With PTI inputs)