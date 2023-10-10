AAP protests near BJP headquarters against Sanjay Singh's arrest

'The BJP has arrested Sanjay Singh in a bogus case because they know that now it is difficult to stop the AAP. The BJP is misusing institutions like the ED and CBI for its electoral gains. The people of the country are well aware of this. Now, they have made up their minds to throw BJP out of power. The BJP is going to suffer a crushing defeat in the upcoming assembly elections in five states,' AAP Rajya Sabha MP and National General Secretary Sandeep Pathak said.