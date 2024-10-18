Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiadelhi

AAP resumes Jai Bhim, Farishtey Yojanas, accuses BJP of stalling them

Farishtey, the other scheme reinstated, provides for free treatment to road accident victims in any hospital, including private ones.
PTI
Last Updated : 18 October 2024, 10:55 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 18 October 2024, 10:55 IST
India NewsAAPDelhiIndian Politics

Follow us on :

Follow Us