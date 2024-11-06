AAP to begin meeting of district-level office bearers from Nov 11 to step up poll preparations

<p>New Delhi: In a move to boost the preparations for the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Wednesday said it was holding a conference of its district and booth-level office bearers from November 11.</p><p>The Delhi Legislative Assembly elections are due in February next year.</p>.Yet another blow to BJP as party leader B B Tyagi joins AAP.<p>"To step up the preparations for elections and to boost the confidence of our district and booth-level office-bearers, Zila Padadhikari Sammelan will be held from November 11," senior AAP leader Gopal Rai said.</p><p>AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal's 'padyatras' will continue along with these district-level meetings, Rai said.</p><p>Rai further added that around one lakh district and booth level office-bearers will take oath in these meetings. From November 20, they will bear handle the AAP's election campaign in different constituencies, the party's Delhi convenor said.</p>