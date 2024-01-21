AAP to hold 'shobha yatras', organise community kitchens across Delhi on Monday

AAP sources said senior party leaders will be part of the 'shobha yatras' and 'bhandaras' (community kitchens) across the capital.

While Kejriwal is not heading to Ayodhya on January 22, he had said he along with his family would visit soon. The party had also held ‘Sundar Kand’ (a section of Ramayana) recitations in various locations in Delhi with Kejriwal attending one such function.

He also announced that more trains under the ‘Mukhyamantri Teerth Yatra Yojana’ will run to Ayodhya soon. From Saturday to Monday, Delhi government will also organise three-hour Ramlila daily.

Sources said, AAP does not want BJP to capitalise on the Ram temple event ahead of elections and is sending a signal to the majority community.

Earlier also, Kejriwal had publicly said he is a devotee of Hanuman and had recited ‘Hanuman Chalisa’ at public functions.