AAP will win all 70 seats if Delhi Assembly polls held now: Sisodia

Recalling the "affection" he received during his campaign in different parts of the city, Sisodia said, "The Aam Aadmi Party will win all 70 Assembly seats if polls are held right now and get 70 per cent of the total votes." Delhi Assembly polls are due in February next year. AAP had won 62 out of 70 seats in the last assembly election but failed to open its account in the national capital in the recent Lok Sabha election.