AAP women's wing taking feedback from women on initiatives of Kejriwal government

New Delhi: The women's wing of the Aam Aadmi Party is likely to hold 45,000 meetings by the end of this month with women to discuss the steps taken by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to empower them.

The office bearers of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) women's wing are holding around 1,000 to 1,200 meetings daily with the slum dwellers as well as women from all sections of the society, said an official statement.

Nearly 45,000 meetings will be held by the end of this month.

In the meeting, feedback is also being taken from women on the initiatives of the Kejriwal government like free travel in buses, Mahila Mohalla Clinic and the recently announced scheme of giving Rs 1,000 to women per month.