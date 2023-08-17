AAP's Sanjay Singh faces another breach of privilege probe

According to the Rajya Sabha Bulletin issued on Wednesday, Leader of the House Piyush Goyal had raised the breach of privilege against Singh on August 11 prior to moving a motion for extension of his suspension. As per Rule 256(3) of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Council of States, Singh was required to leave the precincts of the Council immediately.

"However, in defiance of the Rule, Sanjay Singh, Member continued to sit in the Chamber despite repeated directions from the Chair consequently resulting in adjournments of the sitting of the Council on two occasions on July, 24. It is alleged that the suspended Member did not leave the precincts of the Parliament House Complex for several days," it said.

The bulletin also referred to another allegation that frequent disruptions by Singh on multiple previous occasions were "deliberate attempt" to "undermine the proceedings and orderly conduct" of Parliament and the "frequent acts of disobedience and disruption" by him "impedes the smooth functioning" of Rajya Sabha, which had a "direct impact" on the privileges of other MPs.