AAP's Sanjay Singh faces another breach of privilege probe

Suspended MP Sanjay Singh will face another breach of privilege probe with Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar referring a complaint about the AAP leader refusing to leave the Chamber and Parliament House complex after his suspension from the House during Monsoon Session a complaint to the Privileges Committee.
Singh, who is suspended from Rajya Sabha till the panel submits its report, is also facing another probe by the Privileges Committee for repeating Rule 267 notices despite the Chairman's instructions.
According to the Rajya Sabha Bulletin issued on Wednesday, Leader of the House Piyush Goyal had raised the breach of privilege against Singh on August 11 prior to moving a motion for extension of his suspension. As per Rule 256(3) of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Council of States, Singh was required to leave the precincts of the Council immediately.
"However, in defiance of the Rule, Sanjay Singh, Member continued to sit in the Chamber despite repeated directions from the Chair consequently resulting in adjournments of the sitting of the Council on two occasions on July, 24. It is alleged that the suspended Member did not leave the precincts of the Parliament House Complex for several days," it said.
The bulletin also referred to another allegation that frequent disruptions by Singh on multiple previous occasions were "deliberate attempt" to "undermine the proceedings and orderly conduct" of Parliament and the "frequent acts of disobedience and disruption" by him "impedes the smooth functioning" of Rajya Sabha, which had a "direct impact" on the privileges of other MPs.
The Chairman has referred the matter under Rule 203 of Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Council of States (Rajya Sabha) to the Committee of Privileges for examination, investigation and report, it said.
Singh could not be contacted for comments.
Reacting to the allegation that Singh did not leave Parliament House complex, RJD MP Manoj K Jha said he was surprised to see that the government has levelled this allegation as part of breach of privilege because there is no rule that suggests that the suspended MP cannot enter the Parliament Complex.
"Is the government setting a new precedent? He has every right to protest in Parliament near Gandhi Statue and Ambedkar Statue. If that is not acceptable to you, then this government's version of Parliamentary democracy is untenable. They are trying to bulldoze the Opposition," he said.