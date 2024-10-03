Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiadelhi

AAP's Satyendar Jain says probe in money laundering case incomplete, seeks default bail in Delhi High Court

Jain's counsel argued that the trial court took cognisance on the charge sheet on the basis of incomplete material and such a cognisance is not valid under the law.
PTI
Last Updated : 03 October 2024, 13:36 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 03 October 2024, 13:36 IST
India NewsDelhiDelhi High CourtSatyendar Jain

Follow us on :

Follow Us