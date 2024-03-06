AAP's Somnath Bharti alleges Bansuri Swaraj 'helped Lalit Modi escape India'; BJP calls him 'anti-woman'

New Delhi: AAP candidate Somnath Bharti on Wednesday targeted Bansuri Swaraj, his BJP rival on the New Delhi parliamentary seat, alleging she represented former IPL chief Lalit Modi in courts and helped him "escape" the country.

Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor hit back at Bharti, dismissing him as a "disillusioned and demoralised" candidate who was just trying to be seen in the electoral contest.

Swaraj was Lalit Modi's lawyer, Bharti claimed. Lalit Modi has been accused of financial irregularities in India.